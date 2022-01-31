



At least five terrorists including a JeM commander were eliminated in dual encounters that took place in Pulwama and Budgam districts late on Saturday.





IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed that four terrorists were neutralized in Pulwama and one in Budgam in dual encounters, calling it a ‘success’ for the force. Among those killed in Pulwama was Zahid Wani, who was actively involved in attacks on armed forces and recruiting young men from the Valley to carry out terrorist activities. He was the district (Pulwama) commander and JeM chief of the entire Valley. Besides Wani, a Pakistani terrorist identified as Kafeel/alias Chotu, who has been active since 2020 in the Pulwama-Shopian area was also killed in the encounter.





"We were looking for JeM commander Zahid Wani for a long time. On receiving inputs yesterday, we launched a search operation followed by an encounter in which Wani and 3 others including Pakistani terrorist Kafil were neutralized, in Pulwama. In another operation, a local terrorist killed in Budgam. He was working with LeT and TRF," said J&K DGP Dilbag Singh.





Pulwama Is Relieved With JEM Commander's Death:





Major General Prashant Srivastava also informed that Zahid Mansoor Wani was a JeM commander in this area and was one of the masterminds behind various IED attacks since 2017. He was also actively involved in the recruitment of young boys and his death comes as a relief to the entire Union Territory.







