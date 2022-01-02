



Srinagar: National Investigating Agency (NIA) Friday said that it conducted searches in Srinagar and arrested one ‘The Resistance Force’ (TRF) operative in connection with the radicalizing and motivating youth to join militancy.





NIA spokesman said that on December 30, it conducted search in Srinagar and arrested one TRF operative, Arsalan Feroz alias Arsalan Soub son of Feroz Ahmad Ahanger, resident of Zaldagar, M. R. Gunj, Srinagar in Case No. RC 32/2021/NIA/DLI.





“The case relates to conspiracy hatched for radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of Jammu & Kashmir to effect violent activities in Jammu & Kashmir and rest of India by Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani alias Abu Saad and Saifullah Sajid Jutt, Commanders of LeT/TRF. In furtherance of the said criminal conspiracy they are recruiting individuals (OGWs) to carry out reconnaissance of predetermined targets, co-ordinating and transporting weapons to support LeT and its frontal affiliate TRF. Till now four accused have been arrested in the instant case,” the statement said. “Search conducted yesterday led to recovery of several incriminating documents and digital devices,” the NIA statement said, adding that “investigation in the case continues.”







