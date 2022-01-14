



A team of Indian Para Special Force (SF) gunned down two cadres of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Senam village in Myanmar around 4.30 on early Thursday morning.





The PLA cadres have been identified as Nongthomba alias Nongdamba and Leichil.





Sources said no senior PLA members were injured in the operation, adding that the attack took place when the PLA 252 battalion was undergoing physical training at the spot where they were stationed.





Sources also added that one para SF personnel was also killed in the shooting that continued till around 11 am. One AK 47 rifle was recovered from the deceased Para SF personnel, said the sources. More details of the operation are awaited.



