



The Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles on Thursday recovered a large stash of explosives and war-like stores from Siaha district.





Based on specific inputs, the security forces carried-out an inspection along a crossing point near Indo-Myanmar border at Siaha district.





The operation was launched by Assam Rifles personnel from Laki Post of Lunglei Battalion along with Police representatives stationed at Tipa police station of Siaha District.





Meanwhile, the team received specific information of some movements along the forest near Indo-Myanmar border, at least 3 kms South of Mawhre Village.





Accordingly, the Assam Rifles team along with police representatives carried-out a detailed search of the area and recovered a huge cache of explosives and war like stores.





During thorough investigation, the security forces have recovered – 81 kgs of liquid explosives, 94 kgs of Belox granular explosives, 395 kgs of Gelatin rods, 356 rds of 12 gauge 70 mm cartridges, 1 Improvised Explosive Device (IED) mechanism, lead acid batteries, two Detonators and other stores including Foreign communication equipment.





Police officials informed that utilization of such war-like stores will help to endanger the lives of innocent civilians and bring an end to various illegal activities.





Furthermore, this operation is considered to be a huge set-back for all anti-national activists. It would go a long way in establishing peace and harmony along the Indo Myanmar Border.







