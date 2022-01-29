



Security agencies, on Friday, seized munitions reportedly belonging to Pakistani army, from Mundra Port in Kutch district of Gujarat.





Mundra Port is owned by Adani Group.





According to sources, Customs Department at the port was alerted that about 200 tonnes of junk imported from Africa is likely to have some suspicious material.





Sources said Sai Bandhan Infinium Private. Limited, Ahmedabad, imported the material. The containers came to Hindu Terminal on the Port.





The seizure is believed to be the result of investigation carried out by the customs and the central agencies over the last few days.





Sources said the containers stopped had weapons that are used by the Pakistani Army. According to them, this is likely to be a case of tax evasion. Stuff imported to India directly from Pakistan attracts 200 per cent duty.







