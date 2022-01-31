



The CNS will also review the arrangements being made for the Presidential Fleet Review to be held on February 21





Visakhapatnam: The Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar, accompanied by his wife Kala Hari Kumar, will arrive in Visakhapatnam on February 1. This will be his maiden visit to the Eastern Naval Command after taking over the office on November 30, 2021.





The Admiral R. Hari Kumar was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1983 and has specialized in gunnery and missile systems. The Admiral has commanded Coast Guard Ship C-01, INS Nishank, INS Kora, INS Ranvir and INS Viraat.





His Flag appointments include Commandant of Naval War College at Goa, Flag Officer Sea Training, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, Chief of Staff Western Naval Command , Controller Personnel Services and Chief of Personnel at naval headquarters.





The Flag Officer was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2010, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2016 and Param Vishisht Seva Medal.







