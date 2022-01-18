



Nepal government urged India to stop the road construction in Lipulekh area and asserted that it is committed to resolve the border issues on the basis of evidences and through diplomatic channels.





Calling the steps to construct the road as ‘unilateral’, Communications and Information Technology Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, who is also the Nepal government’s spokesperson said, “Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh are integral part of Nepal”.





His remarks come at a time when there were protests in Nepal against the construction of a road in Lipulekh by India.





“The Government of Nepal has been repeatedly urging to halt construction/widening road within Nepal’s territory. As per the spirit of long-standing unique bilateral relations between Nepal and India; we must address the issues based on historical treaties and evidences,” Karki said while addressing the press on decisions taken by the cabinet.





Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Saturday said the position of the government of India on the India-Nepal boundary is known and has been conveyed to the Nepali government.





The outrage began after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in the Haldwani area of Uttarakhand on December 30, had announced that his government has extended a road to Lipulekh and further expansion work is going on.





Lipulekh, which lies at the tri-junction between India’s northern Uttarakhand state, China and Nepal, is claimed by Kathmandu.





Earlier, the ruling Nepali Congress issued a statement and demanded India to immediately withdraw its troops stationed in the Kalapani region and amicably resolve the border row through high-level diplomatic negotiation based on historical facts and evidence.





“Nepali Congress is clear that Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani are Nepalese territories. The issue of the road construction in Lipulekh against the agreement reached at the Nepal-India Joint Commission to resolve all bilateral issues through diplomatic negotiations is objectionable and this must be stopped immediately,” the statement said.





Major political parties in Nepal have issued statements objecting to India’s expansion of roads in Lipulekh.







