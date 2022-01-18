Khalistani terror operative Jaswinder Singh Multani





New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh in cash for those providing information about Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) operative Jaswinder Singh Multani who is wanted for hatching conspiracy with ISI operatives to carry out terror attack in Mumbai and other parts of India.





NIA's Chandigarh branch issued the reward against Multani days after filing a First Information Report (FIR) against him as his links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence were established in hatching an anti-India conspiracy.





As for the cash reward, NIA says "information leading to arrest will be rewarded with Rs 10" and mentioned the full details of the SFJ member with his full name as Jaswinder Singh Multani alias Multani alias Jass, son of Ajit Singh and resident of Mansoorpur village in Hoshiarpur district in Punjab.





"Share any information leading to arrest or establish Multani's involvement in any terror criminal activity in India or abroad," mentions NIA's wanted list.





It is also asked to share the information about "absconding Multani with the Control Room of National Investigation Agency".





"The informer will be rewarded with cash reward and his identity will be kept secret," the NIA wanted list reads.





In further direction, the agency has shared a telephone number (011-24368800) to share information about Multani. The number is linked to the agency's headquarters in the national capital.





Some other telephone numbers of NIA's Chandigarh branch are also mentioned as 0172-2682901 and 0172-2682900 for sharing information about Multani.





Multani's last known location is Erfurt, Germany where he was detained.





On December 31, NIA said it registered a case under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 121A (conspiracy to commit offence) of Indian Penal Code and sections 10, 13, 17, 18 and 18B of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against Multani and his other associates late on Thursday evening following Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order.





In a statement, the NIA then said the case relates to criminal conspiracy hatched by Multani with several other "pro-Khalistani elements located abroad for radicalizing, motivating and recruiting youths in Punjab on ground and online through social media platforms to propagate their ideology with the aim to secede Punjab from the Union of India".





"They have been involved in raising funds to procure arms, ammunition and explosives by using smuggling networks in Punjab to revive terrorism in Punjab," said the NIA





"Multani has also been in contact with ISI operatives to carry out terror attacks in Mumbai and other parts of India. Pursuant to the registration of the case, requisite actions as per law for the expeditious investigation of the case have been initiated," the NIA then said.





The anti-terror agency's move comes following a series of reports that exposed the Khalistani terrorists plans to cause large-scale disturbance in poll-bound Punjab in cahoots with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.





Multani is a prominent member of the designated terror group SFJ and has suspected links to the recent Ludhiana court blast case.





Multani, a close associate of SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, recently came to notice for arranging and sending weapons consignments comprising explosives, hand grenades from across the border to Punjab. These weapons were sent with the help of his Pakistan-based operatives and arms smugglers.





He has been allegedly planning to carry out terrorist activities in Punjab by using the smuggled consignments through gangsters and extremists in the state.





Multani is also learnt to be closely connected with Khalistani leaders like Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Paramjit Singh Pamma, Sabi Singh, Kulwant Singh Mothada and others.







