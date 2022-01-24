



Kashmir: A joint team of Kupwara Police and Army 160 TA here has apprehended one over ground worker (OGW) namely, Fareed Ahmad Chowhan resident of Reshwari Awoora aged 33 yrs of Zurhama, Kupwara.





Police said Fareed was moving in suspicious circumstances in the area when local people surrounded him and informed the police about it late last evening.





Acting on the tip of local police along with a team of TA 160 battalion apprehended Fareed who was subjected to personal search.





During his personal search, a Chinese Pistol was recovered from his possession. He has been taken into custody and a case under relevant provisions of law has been registered against him at PS Trehgam and investigation taken up.







