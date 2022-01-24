



Pakistan is included in the black list of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XAR), along with 25 other countries





International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), which is a Canada based think tank, in its recent report has pointed that China’s economic rise and presence in Pakistan has given Beijing the scope to take off ‘Transnational Repression.'





This includes violation of human rights and persecution of Uyghur minorities in the Xinjiang region of China. Pakistan, in most cases, has concerns about atrocities against Muslims. However, the nation is itself actively involved in the repression of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.





This means that anyone who is from or has visited or has any sort of ties or communication in these blacklisted countries will not be trusted. However, the report highlights that there has been trans-border commerce between Pakistan and Xinjiang region.





Also, several Pakistani nationals and Uyghurs have forged marriages. The deportation of Uyghur spouses of Pakistani nationals comes as a very regular practice.





The report further talks about how Pakistan has been involved in the repression of Uyghurs by China as Pakistani forces deported 14 Uyghur Islamic students whom China suspected of being terrorists.





After being handed over to Chinese authorities at the border the students were killed.





This is not something which has started recently. In 2010, five innocent Uyghurs were deported to China from Baluchistan. These people had no connection with any terror group.





China has been called on for such acts multiple times. Earlier in October, Forty-three countries called on China to "ensure full respect for the rule of law" for the Muslim Uyghurs.





The statement was made at the United Nations and sparked outrage from Beijing. The statement has been signed by the United States along with several European and Asian member states and other countries.







