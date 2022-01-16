



As India celebrates 74th Army Day, a Pakistani intruder was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday in Samba sector of the international border in Jammu. The Pakistani national was identified as Rehman who belongs to the Narowal district of the country. The BSF informed that the suspected intruder will be handed over to Pakistan as he crossed over inadvertently.





In an official statement, the BSF informed, "One Pakistan national crossed over inadvertently to India on Balhad border today at about 1300 hrs. He came about 200 meters inside India. Our alert troops apprehended him. On preliminary questioning, it is found that he crossed inadvertently. He will be handed over back to Pak Rangers on proper receipt through flag meeting after completing formalities. He belongs to the border area of Shakargarh tehsil of Pakistan."





This comes at a day when the Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane hit out at Pakistan for aiding terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and stated that attempts to smuggle weapons into the Union Territory are also being made. However, the Indian Army has repeatedly foiled Pakistan's nefarious attempts.





General MM Naravane said, "In Jammu and Kashmir, there has been development and improvement in the last two years. However, terrorists are attempting to disturb that. They are targeting the people but security forces have made all efforts to stop these acts. Hundreds of terrorists have been neutralised in anti-terrorism operations over the last one year."





Pakistan Refuses To Claim Body of Slain Terrorist



Earlier this month, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan-led regime out rightly denied retrieving a slain terrorist's body after BSF had neutralised the intruder in Jammu's Arnia town.





The gun firing was carried during the late hours of January 3 after BSF personnel, while patrolling along the international border, suspected illegal activity in the forward area at Border Out Post (BOP) of Balley Chak. Sources informed that upon being contacted by BSF personnel to take back the terrorist's slain body, the cross-border Pakistani forces denied accountability and refused to take the body.







