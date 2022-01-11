



The Indian Army troops performed 'Khukuri Dance' in the snow-clad ranges of the Tangdhar sector in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir.





Since being shared online, the video has racked up lakhs of views on social media and is being widely shared.





Khukri is a knife-like weapon used by various regiments and units within the Indian Army, such as the Assam Rifles, the Kumaon Regiment, the Garhwal Rifles and the various Gorkha regiments. The troops of the regiments and the army band perform 'Khukuri dance' on various ceremonial occasions and parades.





A day back, the Indian Army troops evacuated a pregnant woman from heavy snowfall from the Ghaggar Hill village of Jammu and Kashmir near the Line of Control (LOC).







