



New Delhi: In an intelligence-based coordinated operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, two over-ground workers of militants were caught in Doda district before one of them of could kill surrendered terrorists.





"Based on the inputs of Indian Army and JKP, a suspicious individual from Doda who was involved in planning the assassination of surrendered terrorists in the coming months has been apprehended and put under judicial custody in Bhaderwah," an official source said.





The apprehended individual was identified as Farid Ahmed Naik, who was in touch with some terrorists in Kot Balwal Jail, the sources said.





Also, a Ghulam Hussain of Gundna in Doda was arrested on Thursday.





According to the sources, he was in contact with Pakistan-based terrorist handlers and involved in providing them logistic support and information as well as receiving money from Pakistan via Dubai. The individual has been sent to the Bhaderwah Jail.







