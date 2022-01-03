



New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "break the silence" over Chinese "incursions" in the Galwan region of eastern Ladakh.





The opposition party has been targeting the Modi government over its handling of Chinese incursions in eastern Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.





"Our tricolour looks good at Galwan. There should be a response to China. Modi ji, break the silence," Gandhi said on Twitter.





Earlier, Gandhi had sought to corner the government after China ''renamed'' 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh.





Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh had hit out at the government saying that while China was renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh and setting up villages in Indian territory, the government was still carrying on with 100-billion-dollar trade with China. He alleged that in the last 19 months, the Indian reaction to Chinese aggression has been to remain silent.



