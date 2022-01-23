



The Russian Navy has received two nuclear and one large diesel submarine in the final quarter of 2021





The submarines delivered are the Project 885M nuclear-powered submarine Novosibirsk, the Project 955A nuclear-powered strategic sub Knyaz Oleg and the Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarine Magadan.





"Two new nuclear-powered submarines and a large diesel-electric sub were delivered to the Navy," Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko reported to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu during the single military output acceptance day.





The Russian Navy also said to have received two new combat boats, a Monolit-BR coastal radar and missile system, four new and four repaired naval aviation aircraft, Krivoruchko added.





"The fourth-generation nuclear-powered strategic underwater cruiser Knyaz Oleg that has joined the seaborne nuclear deterrence forces is outfitted with advanced missile armaments that are capable of delivering missile strikes against enemy strategically vital military and industrial facilities," Krivoruchko said.





As compared to its predecessors, the multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarine Novosibirsk carries universal launchers that can fire Oniks anti-ship missiles, Tsirkon hypersonic weapons or Kalibr cruise missiles. It also features big stealth, improved manoeuvrings systems and advanced communications and sonars.







