MOSCOW: The Russian troops received over 5,000 new and upgraded weapon systems in 2021, Russia’s Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Thursday.





"Among them, there are 900 armoured vehicles, three advanced submarines, including the nuclear-powered underwater cruiser Knyaz Oleg armed with Bulava ballistic missiles, four surface ships, 10 combat boats, and 17 support vessels and craft," the defence chief said while opening the single military output acceptance day.





The Russian defence industry also delivered 151 new and upgraded aircraft, including 77 planes, 29 helicopters, and 45 drone systems, Shoigu specified.





"Four upgraded Tu-95MS missile-carrying bombers, three Bastion coastal defence missile systems, Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile systems, S-400 ‘Triumf’ and S-350 ‘Vityaz’ surface-to-air missile launchers," the defence chief said, summing up the results of last year’s weapons deliveries.





"Advanced weaponry has reached 71.2% in the Army and Navy and 89.1% in the strategic nuclear forces. The military hardware serviceability level is maintained at 95%," he said.





The new combat hardware being supplied by the defence industry "is intensively operated and has proven its worth in various combat readiness inspections, exercises, and applied military competitions," the defence minister said.





In 2021, Russia completed rearming its first regiment with Avangard intercontinental ballistic missile systems with hypersonic boost-glide vehicles, Shoigu said, summing up the results of last year.





"A separate air regiment operating MiG-31I aircraft with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles was set up," the defence minister said.







