



After a gap of three years, India and Oman are set to hold a meeting of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMMC) during the visit to New Delhi of Secretary General, Ministry of Defence of Oman, Mohammed Nasser Al Zaabi, from oday to Tuesday.





This would initiate a series of high-level defence engagements between the two countries next month, officials said.





Mr. Zaabi would be co-chairing the JMCC with Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, an official source said.





The JMCC is the highest forum of engagement between India and Oman in the field of defence that evaluates and provides guidance to the overall framework of defence exchanges between the two sides.





The JMCC was to meet annually, but could not be organised since 2018, when the meeting of the 9th JMCC was held in Oman, it has been learnt. Given the three-year gap, the 10th edition is expected to “comprehensively evaluate” the ongoing exchanges and “provide a road map for further strengthening the defence ties in the coming years.”







