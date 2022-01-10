



Government today said that survey of 17.78 lakh acres of Defence Land has been completed in over three years using modern technologies. Defence Ministry said, the entire exercise of survey of about 1.61 lakh acres of defence land inside cantonments and 16.17 lakh acres outside cantonments has been completed. The Ministry said, clear demarcation and boundary survey of defence lands and fixing of the boundaries is necessary for protection of the defence land and prevention of encroachments.





The Directorate General Defence Estates had commenced the Survey of defence land from October 2018. The Ministry said, for the first time after independence, entire defence land has been surveyed by using latest survey technology and in a large number of pockets in association with the Revenue authorities of various State Governments.