



The Republic Day 2022 parade at the Rajpath will see the largest flypast ever with the participation of 75 aircraft to mark the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations





Indian Air Force’s (IAF) home-grown TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), although has not participated in any Republic Day flypast till now, is a promising aircraft. Last year, the central government approved the purchase of 73 TEJAS fighter jets and 10 trainer aircraft costing Rs 45,696 crore.





On Wednesday, the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath will see the largest flypast ever with the participation of 75 aircraft to mark the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations. The IAF announced that the flypast will conclude with seven jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the Amrit formation to commemorate the 75 years of being a Republic. Some of the notable aircraft that will enthral the audience at the parade are Rafale, Indian Navy’s MiG-29K, P-8I surveillance aircraft and Jaguar fighter jets.



