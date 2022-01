The Indian Air Force has approved the design review of a superior TEJAS MK-2. This move would pave way for the state-run HAL to release prototype drawings. The TEJAS MK-2 will include more advanced technology and also aligns with govt's 'Make in India' initiative. The TEJAS MK-2 is an evolution of HAL’s TEJAS design and the production is scheduled for 2023. Watch full video.