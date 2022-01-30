



New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday (January 28) busted a terror module and held three terrorist associates of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).





The Ganderbal Police along with the teams of 24 RR and 115 Bn CRPF arrested the three terror associates during Naka checking in the Shuhama area and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.





The police identified them as Faisal Manzoor, a resident of Braripora Shopian, Azhar Yaqoob, a resident of Zaipora Shopain and Nasir Ahmad Dar, who belongs to Begam Kulgam.





Two Chinese pistols, 3 pistol magazines, 15 rounds of ammunition, two hand grenades and three mobile phones were recovered from their possession.





During preliminary questioning, the trio revealed their affiliation with the terror outfit and that they were indulged in various militancy-related activities in the district.





In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in the Ganderbal Police Station and an investigation is underway.







