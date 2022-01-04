



The encounter took place in Harwan area of City, says IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar





Srinagar: Wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Salim Parray was killed in an encounter with security forces in Harwan area on the outskirts of the City on Monday, police said.





“Srinagar police neutralised dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray ,” IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said.





He said details of the operation will be shared later.



