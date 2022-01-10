

Arms recovered last week during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district

Two militants were killed in a gunfight in the Hussainpora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, January 10.





A senior police officer, while confirming the development, told India Today that two local militants were affiliated to Al-Badr Al-Badr and were killed in an encounter with security forces.





Another official told India Today that 13 militants have been killed in seven encounters in the first nine days of this year.





Earlier on Sunday evening, a joint team of police, the Army's 1 Rashtriya Rifle wing, and the CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation on inputs received by the J&K Police in the area.





As the joint team intensified searches towards the suspected house, the hiding militants opened fire on the forces, triggering a gunfight.







