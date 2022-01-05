



Srinagar: Two local militants of "The Resistance Front", a shadow group of Laskhar-e-Toiba(LeT), were killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday, police said





They said the gunfight erupted this morning at Okey village of Kulgam when joint teams of police, Army and CRPF were carrying a cordon and a search operation in the area following an input regarding presence of two militants there.





"The terrorists hiding there opened fire on the security forces triggering a gunfight. In the ensuing encounter two terrorists were killed," a police official said, adding the search operation is underway.





Police said the two slain terrorists were locals.





"...Both the killed terrorists are locals & linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF. They were involved in several terror crimes," Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar was quoted in a police tweet.





The gunfight in Kulgam took place a day after a top local Lashkar-e-Toiba commander and his accomplice were killed in two separate gunfights on Srinagar outskirts.







