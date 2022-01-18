



PM Modi lauded contributions made by Sikh Gurus while addressing an events in Gujarat last month. Earlier in January, he announced that December 26 will be celebrated as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ from 2022. This will be a tribute to the bravery and martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, said PM Modi





The Sikh community in the United Kingdom has started to push back against anti-India campaign, which is led by the Khalistanis. The latter have organised many protest marches in the UK in the past few months.





But on Sunday, the leaders of the Sikh community gathered at Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, located in Park Avenue, Southall, and passed a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for doing so much for the Sikh community and helping to bridge the misunderstandings.





They also thanked that Prime Minister for announcing December 26 as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ and declaring it a public holiday.





In the congregation, the Sikh leaders and gurdwara committee office bearers challenged those who are pushing “factually incorrect” narrative about India and its current government, a statement from them said.





The passing of the resolution us being seen as a bold step by the local community in the UK, which so far remained silent and chose not to confront a handful Khalistanis propagating anti-India narrative.





He had earlier lauded the contributions made by the Sikh Gurus, which he said is not just limited to society and spirituality, but helped India at various junctures.





"Guru Tegh Bahadur's valour and his sacrifice against Aurangzeb teaches us how the country fights against terror and religious fanaticism. Similarly, the life of the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib is also a living example of tenacity and sacrifice at every step," PM Modi had said while addressing the Gurpurab celebrations at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat in December last year.





He also praised the contributions made by gurdwaras during the difficult corona time.







