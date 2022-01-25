



A total of 1,000 drone flew in synchronisation with background music during the rehearsal of Beating Retreat ceremony in New Delhi on Sunday night. The drones lit up the sky. Notably, as part of the Republic Day 2022 celebrations, 1,000 drones will fly in synchronisation with background music as well as a laser “projection mapping” show. The ceremony will take place on January 29.





Here Is The Video of 1,000 Drones Flying In Sync:

For the first time 1000 swarm flying drones flying in synchronisation with background music this beating retreat #RepublicDay2022 pic.twitter.com/OSiKRuODsr — Sumit Chaudhary (@SumitDefence) January 23, 2022







