Video: Why Rafale-M Tested For INS Vikrant In Goa Is Better Than Other Fighter Jets
The Indian Navy on Friday tested the Rafale-M (Marine) fighter aircraft at the INS Hansa in Goa as it plans to procure a batch of fighter jets for indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant. France sent a Rafale maritime fighter aircraft to demonstrate its combat capabilities with India specific requirements. In a visit last month, French Defence Minister indicated that France will be interested to supply the carrier-based jets. Watch full video.
