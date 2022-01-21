



NEW DELHI: India successfully test-fired a new version of its BrahMos missile on Thursday (20-Jan-2022).





The missile launched from a test range in Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, was “equipped with advanced indigenous technologies and followed a modified optimal trajectory for enhanced efficiency and improved performance,” read a government statement.





“In this text-book flight, the missile followed the predicted trajectory meeting all mission objectives ... The highly manoeuvrable missile cruised at supersonic speed for its maximum range and all mission objectives were met,” the statement said.

It hailed the test as “a major milestone in the way forward for the BrahMos program”.





India’s state-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said the mission “validated many new indigenous systems successfully, demonstrating enhanced capabilities”.





The BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or land.





The missile was developed as part of a joint venture launched in 1998 between DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya.





India test-fired a naval variant of the missile on Jan 11.





Days later, the Philippines announced that it has finalised a deal worth $375 million to acquire the shore-based anti-ship BrahMos missile system from New Delhi.





Under the deal, India and Brahmos Aerospace will deliver three batteries, train operators and maintainers, and provide logistics support, the Philippines’ Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement last week.







