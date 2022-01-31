



The TMC MP said that the World Health Organization is showing a wrong map of India





Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dr Santanu Sen has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the World Health Organization (WHO) is displaying an incorrect map of India.





"When I clicked the site WHO Covid19.int, a world map was displayed, and when I zoomed into the portion of India, it showed a blue map with surprisingly two different colours for Jammu and Kashmir," the MP wrote in his letter to PM Modi.





Sen said when he clicked over the blue portion, the map was showing him India's data, but the other portion was showing Pakistan's Covid-19 data.





The Trinamool Congress legislator also claimed that a portion of the state of Arunachal Pradesh was demarcated separately.





Calling it a serious international issue, the TMC MP said that the Indian government should have checked it and taken up the issue much earlier.





Santanu Sen also said that the people of India should be informed as to how such a major mistake is being overlooked.





In 2021, Twitter misrepresented India's map, depicting Jammu and Kashmir as a separate country and large portions of Ladakh as China.





Just ten months ago, in October 2020, Twitter geo-tagged Leh as part of the People's Republic of China, eliciting strong reactions from the Indian government, with Ajay Sawhney, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, writing a stern letter to Twitter's founder and global chief, Jack Dorsey.





Any attempt by Twitter to disrespect the sovereignty and integrity of India is unlawful and totally unacceptable, the government had said in its letter.





After severe backlash, Twitter removed the incorrect map, which had previously appeared on the career section of the Twitter website under the header 'Tweep Life.'







