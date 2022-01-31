



Srinagar: Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have claimed that, for the first time, the number of active militants in the union territory has fallen below 200. Further, they aim to bring the number down to 100 this year, they said.





However, there are many who do not figure on the list of terrorists but join militant groups, the forces clarified.





After Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Kashmir last year, the security forces have been told to sustain the momentum for anti-terror operations backed by intelligence inputs and target as many foreign militants as possible.





Anti-Terror Operations In 2022



In January 2022, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been involved in eleven encounters with militants. These have resulted in the deaths of 21 terrorists.





Over the last two months, nine Pakistani militants have been killed.





Last 24 Hours





In the last 24 hours, security forces were involved in two encounters in Kashmir valley. In two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Pulwama districts, five terrorists of the active militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) and Jaish-e-Mohammed(JeM) were killed, the police said on Sunday.





Top JeM commander Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist were among the five militants killed on Sunday.





Inspector General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said, “We received an input and launched a joint operation. In Budgam, we killed a local terrorist and four in Pulwama. Zahid Wani, who was killed in the Pulwama encounter, had a brother who was involved in the Nagrota encounter. He was involved in many attacks.”





General Officer Commanding Prashant Shrivastava added, “Zahid Wani was involved in recruiting youngsters and misleading them to their untimely death. This will provide relief to entire Jammu and Kashmir.”





Another official said, “There was a specific movement in the village. Swiftly, the operation was launched. Once the initial cordon was laid, we received heavy firing. We evacuated civilians and conducted the operation.”







