



AMRITSAR: In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the special task force (STF) of the Punjab Police have recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), arms and ammunition and ₹1 lakh in Indian currency dropped by a Pakistani drone near Gaggar village falling under the Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar district.





BSF’s Gurdaspur DIG Prabhakar Joshi said with the seizure, they have foiled an attempt of anti-national elements who wanted to disrupt peaceful atmosphere of during the crucial state assembly polls.





The incident took place at 12.5 am when personnel of the BSF’s 73 Battalion heard a buzzing sound of a drone coming from Pakistan. “Constable Mahesh sounded the alert and engaged the drone by firing seven shots. Immediately, the battalion’s headquarters, Punjab Police and the Indian Air Force were informed,” said BSF Gurdaspur deputy inspector general Prabhakar Joshi.





“The commandant of the battalion led the search operation. At 1.32am, a drone’s sound was heard once again. Alert constables Mahesh and Rajesh opened fire, besides shooting two illumination bombs. Later, the area was cordoned. A search operation was launched and at 6.30am, two yellow packets, suspected to be carrying a tiffin bomb and a pistol were recovered. A similar tiffin box with three-kg RDX was recovered in Ajnala a few months ago,” Joshi said.





Meanwhile, STF officials claim that it was there operation. “In continuation of a case registered on January 14 under Sections 21-23 of the NDPS Act, Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act, Sections 4,5 of the Explosive Act where in an IED weighing 5-kg and ₹1 lakh Indian currency were recovered from a border village in Amritsar, two accused namely Surmukh Singh alias Samu of village Panju Kalal and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Village Maidi Kalan in Amritsar were arrested. During the interrogation, 1 kg of heroin was also recovered. The further interrogation of the duo accused was resulted in a disclosure that some anti-national elements in Pakistan would try to push in a consignment of arms and ammunition on Tuesday night,” said STF’s assistant inspector general (AIG) Rashpal Singh.





He said: “Our teams coordinated with the BSF and an operation was launched resulted in the seizure of two packets. The first packet contained a timer switch, three detonators, two polarized batteries, six codex pieces, 2.64 kg of explosive, 1.4 kg of iron balls, 200 nylon rope and a pistol along with its magazine and seven live cartridges. Similarly, the second packet contained a timer switch, three detonators, two polarized batteries, six codex pieces, 2.110 kg of explosive, 1.120 kg of iron balls, and a nylon rope. Besides, six steel containers and ₹1 lakh Indian currency were also recovered.”





The seizure comes just three days after the BSF foiled a smuggling bid and shot dead three Pakistani smugglers and recovered 36 packets of heroin, arms and ammunition at Bainglard in Samba district of neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir.







