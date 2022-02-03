



New Delhi: As many as 42 terrorist organisations in the country have been listed in the first schedule under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.





Rai, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, said, "The number of terrorist organisations listed in the first schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) in the country is 42."





"The number of organisations declared as Unlawful Associations under the UAPA is 13. So far, 31 individuals have been listed as terrorists under Schedule Four of the Act," MoS Home Rai further informed the Upper House while responding to a question by Rajya Sabha MP A Vijayakumar.





The MoS Home further said that Law Enforcement Agencies of the Centre and the States keep a continuous watch on the activities of all such organisations/individuals and take action against them as per the law.





He also informed Rajya Sabha that The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019 has added the provision of designation of individuals as terrorists, thereby reducing the chances of regrouping of the leaders/ members of the banned organisations under other names,





The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.







