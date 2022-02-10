



New Delhi: Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh Wednesday said that 75 start-ups have registered under space technology category in the start-up India portal and after the Modi government's recent path breaking decision to, for the first time since independence, open up the Space sector to private sector, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) has been encouraging private players to participate in Space activities.





In a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said that there are many more start-ups registered under other categories that are also involved in the space domain.





The minister said, to facilitate private sector participation in Space activities, ISRO and Department of Space (DoS) are revising the existing policies in Space domain and new policy framework is being drafted to address various space sectors such as SpaceCom, Remote Sensing, Technology Transfer, Navigation, Space Transportation, Space exploration and Space Situational Awareness. Provisions are being factored in the above policy framework for the development of the private sector including MSMEs and start-ups in space sector.





A national level autonomous Nodal Agency namely Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) under DOS has been created for promoting, handholding, authorising and licensing private players to carry out Space Activities.





Access to ISRO facilities and expertise are extended to private entities to support their space activities. Apart from this ISRO will also nurture Indian space industries by sharing its experiences on quality and reliability protocols, documentation, testing procedures etc. Announcement of Opportunities are being done offering challenges in new domains of space technology. New Space India Ltd (NSIL), the CPSE under DOS will transfer the matured technologies developed by ISRO to Indian industries. To facilitate private sector participation in Space activities, the existing policies in the Space domain are being revised and new policies are being drafted to address policy frameworks for various areas such as SpaceCom, Remote Sensing, Technology Transfer, Navigation, Space Transportation, Space exploration and Space Situational Awareness. In order to address the necessary legal framework, the department is also in the process of enacting a National legislation. The draft Space Activities Bill has completed Public and Legal consultations and will be processed for further approvals for inter-ministerial consultations.







