

New Delhi: As India and Australia announced drawing closer to finalizing much-awaited interim free trade agreement, Australian Minister for Trade Dan Tehan told ANI on the sidelines of the press conference that in the context of geostrategic developments involving China that he had referred to, the deal showed China that India and Australia were together.





Asked what kind of an early pact will this be, Tehan said the interim deal would be an absolute win-win situation. "A deal that both countries are proud of," he told ANI.





In response to a question on whether the deal will bring gains for both countries, Tehan assured that there will be benefits for both people as well as in terms of facilitating the movement of professionals. "There will be everything," he added.





On the query of whether he would visit the Taj Mahal on the next visit as suggested by Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the Australian Minister who also came to India in September 2021, told ANI he was looking forward to a visit to the iconic monument in Agra next time.







