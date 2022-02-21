



New Delhi: India has issued an advisory urging its citizens to leave Ukraine due to escalating military tension along the eastern border with Russia, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. "In view o





This handout picture released on February 19 by the press service of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in an unknown location of Ukraine shows Ukrainian servicemen taking part in exercises.





New Delhi: India has issued an advisory urging its citizens to leave Ukraine due to escalating military tension along the eastern border with Russia, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.





“In view of continued tensions in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily,” it said.





Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, the advisory further added.



