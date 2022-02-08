



In a now deleted post uploaded by KFC Pakistan—acknowledging Kashmir Solidarity Day that is observed each year in Pakistan on 5 February—the fast-food chain’s local partner in the country posted: ‘You never left our thoughts and we hope that the coming years bring you peace’





NEW DELHI : KFC India as well as Pizza Hut Indian on Monday issued separate apologies after posts by the restaurant chains' Pakistan social media handles—depicting solidarity with Kashmir—went viral.





“We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride," KFC India said via social media platform Twitter on Monday evening.





We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride. — KFC India (@KFC_India) February 7, 2022

In a now deleted post uploaded by KFC Pakistan—acknowledging Kashmir Solidarity Day that is observed each year in Pakistan on 5 February—the fast-food chain’s local partner in the country posted: “You never left our thoughts and we hope that the coming years bring you peace."





“Kashmir belongs to the Kashmiris," read the post.





Many on social media called out the brand’s intent to drag a political issue and use it as potent brand messaging.





Meanwhile, pizza chain Pizza Hut India said that it does not condone, support or agree with the contents of a post circulating in social media.





"We remain steadfast in our commitment to serve all our brothers and sisters with pride," a company spokesperson said after a similar post was uploaded by Pizzahutpak handle​on Instagram on 05 February. "We Stand With You", said the post, urging consumers to join hands and stand united for the freedom of their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.





Screenshots of both the posts were circulated on social media; both posts have since been pulled down.







