





Baluchistan: Two military bases in Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province came under heavy attack by the militants, triggering gun battles between the armed forces and the insurgents.





The Wednesday late-night attacks were claimed by the newly formed separatist Baluchistan Nationalist Army (BNA).





It came hours before Prime Minister Imran Khan set off for Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games.





The Pakistan Army said both of the attacks —one in Panjgur district and the other in Naushki district —had been repulsed.





They said that following the combing operations, 14 militants were shot down, while the number of casualties on the army side is expected to be around seven.





In Naushki, the security forces killed five militants while it lost four of its men. At Panjgur, the armed forces have eliminated four insurgents, while a manhunt is still on against four more. During the intense fighting, three soldiers lost their lives, while four are injured.





However, the BNA claimed that it killed more than 100 soldiers.





In a press release dated February 3, 2022, the militant organisation said that major parts of Panjgur and Nushki military camps in Pakistan were still under its control. "Large parts of camps have been completely destroyed. Backup troops have arrived for the enemy forces. However, they have failed to weaken fidayee positions inside the camp."





The ethnic Baloch militants have been fighting the government for decades seeking independence. They say that the government unfairly exploits Baluchistan's rich gas and mineral resources.





Baluchistan province has been the scene of intense fighting between the rebel forces and the Pakistan Army.





The Baluchistan Nationalist Army was established last month when two minor separatist groups – the Baluchistan Republican Army and the United Baloch Army – merged and vowed to continue attacks.





The latest violence comes a week after armed fighters killed 10 soldiers in an attack on a security post in the town of Kech in Baluchistan province, which has been the site of a long-running armed rebellion.





The attacks have been growing in numbers ever since the involvement of China through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).





China has been developing Gwadar port and other projects in the province as part of a $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is part of the BRI project.











