

Sources in the Indian security establishment told India Today that insurgents from Baluchistan and Waziristan used Afghan territory more than once to target the Pakistan Army after the Taliban took over Kabul



Only recently, more than 50 Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps troops were killed by Baloch revolutionaries in Panjigur and Nushki areas of Baluchistan, sources in the Indian security establishment told India Today.





Earlier, when the Ashraf Ghani-led government was in power in Afghanistan, Pakistan would blame Indian agencies and the Ghani government for attacks carried out by different insurgent groups in Pakistan.





While no Indian official is now stationed in Afghanistan, attacks are still being carried out against the Pakistan Army, allegedly using Afghan territory.





"Pakistan can no longer blame India in the international community and will have to address its homegrown issues," said sources, adding that "Balochs are getting more eager for liberation".





"The Pakistan Army and Chinese companies are collaborating to exploit resources in Baluchistan and committing atrocities on a daily basis against their own citizens," sources added.





The situation is such that now the Pakistan Army is looking for a new scapegoat and may lead to a change in leadership as Prime Minister Imran Khan has become a liability to them.





The Pakistan Army also suffered due to the use of leftover American weaponry by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.





After they were released by the Taliban from prisons across Afghanistan, militants affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were out in the open.





Sources said these insurgents may create more trouble for the Pakistan Army in the coming days.







