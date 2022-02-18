



Beijing: Beijing has expressed concerns over the ban on more than 220 Chinese mobile applications in India, saying it affected the Chinese companies' interests, reported Sputnik.





Chinese Commerce Ministry's spokesperson Gao Feng during a press briefing on Thursday said that the ban damages the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.





"For a certain period of time, the relevant Indian departments have been taking several measures to put pressure on Chinese enterprises and related services in the country, which has seriously damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, with China expressing serious concern in this regard," said Gao.





He expressed hope that India would be able to take appropriate measures to maintain the positive dynamics of economic cooperation between the two countries, noting that bilateral trade increased by 43 per cent in 2021 in per year terms, reaching USD 125.7 billion, according to Sputnik.





It came after sources said on Monday that India will ban 54 more Chinese apps that pose a "threat" to India's security, informed sources on Monday.





"Government of India to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India's security," sources had said.





Earlier in June last year, India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications including the widely-used social media platforms such as TikTok, WeChat, and Helo keeping in view the threat to the nation's sovereignty and security.





The majority of the apps banned in the June 29 order were red-flagged by intelligence agencies over concerns that they were collecting user data and possibly also sending them "outside".







