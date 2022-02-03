



Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and the Indian Army have signed a contract for the manufacture and supply of Konkurs-M anti-tank guided missiles



Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and the Indian Army have signed a contract worth Rs 3,131.82 crore for the manufacture and supply of Konkurs-M anti-tank guided missiles.





The contract, which was signed in New Delhi today, will be executed in three years. The order book position of BDL stands at Rs 11,400 crore net including the Konkurs-M contract.





Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director of BDL stated that Konkurs-M is being manufactured by BDL under a license agreement with a Russian Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).





The missile has been indigenised up to the maximum extent. BDL is also offering Konkurs-M missiles for export to friendly foreign countries.





Bharat Dynamics has augmented its manufacturing capacity to meet the domestic as well as overseas demand for Konkurs-M. As a part of its global outreach, BDL is also offering Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, Nag, Milan-2T, and Amogha, in addition to Konkurs M, for export.





Konkurs-M is a second generation, mechanised infantry anti-tank guided missile, to destroy armoured vehicles equipped with explosive reactive armour. The missile can be launched either from the BMP-II tank or from a ground launcher. It has a range between 75 to 4000 metres.





The Atmanirbhar mission initiated by the government of India has given momentum to the indigenisation efforts of the Company. BDL is also strengthening its in-house Research and Development capabilities to take up product innovation to mitigate the Indian armed forces’ product dependency on foreign countries.







