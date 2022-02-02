



The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday apprehended one Pakistani fisherman and seized three fishing boats from Lakhpatwari Creek near the Sir Creek region in Kutch, Gujarat.





The BSF troops patrolling in the region observed the movement of some Pakistani fishing boats with four to five fishermen onboard. They were attempting to enter into Indian territory through rough sea route.





The alert patrol party of BSF intercepted the intruders the moment they tried to enter into Indian territory. Meanwhile, the Pakistani intruders also saw the BSF patrol party and tried to escape.





The BSF personnel apprehended one Pakistani fisherman while the others managed to flee the spot. Three fishing boats were also seized. However, nothing suspicious was recovered from the boat. A thorough search operation of the area is being carried out.







