The security agency launched a search operation in the creek area to find out if any more such boats from the neighbouring country have entered Indian waters.





The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday seized 11 fishing boats from Harami Nalla along the India-Pakistan maritime border near Kutch district following reports of "intrusion of Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen."





BSF officials said in a release, "On 9th February 2022, during late afternoon, intrusion of Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen was reported in the general area Harami Nalla. DIG BSF Bhuj immediately launched a massive search operation in the area spread over almost 300 square kilometres." The release mentioned GS Malik, Inspector General, BSF, Gujarat Frontier "personally monitoring the massive search operation."





Malik, who is supervising the operation, told DH that the operation is likely to go on throughout the night. He said, "due to marshy land, mangroves and tidal waves, the operation is taking time."





In the press note, BSF said that by Thursday evening 11 Pakistani fishing boats had been seized. "3 groups of commandos have been airdropped by Air Force helicopters from three different directions, commandos are closing in where the Pakistanis are hiding," the release stated.





The BSF has been regularly seizing Pakistani fishermen who stray into the Indian side of the international border near Harami Nalla. It is believed that Pakistani fishermen get attracted due to crabs, which are said to be found in the region in abundance.







