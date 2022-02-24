



External Affairs Minister Jaishankar is in France on a 3-day visit; aimed at cementing bilateral defence cooperation. Strong buzz - Jaishankar may discuss sharing tech to produce 100 kilo newton thrust Safran engines in India.





Last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated France has agreed to jointly build aircraft engine. Modi Govt has already stated in Parliament that it has proposed to develop engines with an int'l engine house.







