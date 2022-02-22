



Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping's deployment of an army general to take charge of Wuhan labs makes it clear that Xi was never transparent about the origin of the virus and it was merely to set false narratives, reported Providence.





Chinese Communist Party (CCP) media quoted a fake Swiss virologist and in another incident, a Chinese journalist was put in jail for documenting the Wuhan lockdown.





It is apparent that the world needs to probe China. China has tried also started a trade war with Australia after Canberra called for an independent investigation into the COVID origins.





The pandemic marked the second anniversary of the COVID-19 in Wuhan, China and yet there is nothing to substantiate the understanding of the COVID virus origin. The pandemic has caused tremendous loss of life and enormous social and economic damages.





Just as the pandemic was spreading from Wuhan to the rest of the world around February 2020, the CCP issued a gag order on any publications concerning COVID-19's origin.





As a matter of fact, Lab leaks happen and it is normal as the country reports such incidents. In December 2021, Taiwan officially confirmed a SARS-COV-2 lab leak.





However, a lab infection occurred in China in early 2020, but the CCP never officially reported the event and thus the question arises whether the lab leak was an accident or not. Western virologists and journalists have also labelled the leak hypothesis a "conspiracy".







