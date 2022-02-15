



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that delimitation panel’s report is aimed to pitch one community against the other in Jammu and Kashmir.





She said that the commission has appeased the present political dispensation Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).





“The commission has appeased BJP only by advocating something that is totally unacceptable to all. The report aims to pitch one community against another in J&K which is liked by BJP,” Mehbooba said during a press conference at her Fair View residence.





She said that People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will fight all the wrong policies of BJP in J&K tooth and nail.





“Lot of efforts are being made to break the PAGD, but we will remain steadfast and fight altogether. The policies of BJP won’t last. Many rulers ruled J&K in the past but oppression has to end,” she said.





Article 370





The PDP President said that article 370 revocation has in fact further complicated the Kashmir issue and that the BJP led government at the Centre will have no alternative other than to talk to Pakistan for resolution of issues including Kashmir.





She said that an impression that Kashmir issue was over after revocation of article 370 has proved totally wrong on ground.





“The fact remains that the rollback of special status of J&K has further complicated the Kashmir issue. One of the serious repercussions seen at the international level is that India is being isolated internally,” she said.





Kashmir Situation





Mehbooba Mufti that situation in Kashmir is worse than ever.





“No one is feeling safe. Be that a common man or a journalist. Journalism is seen as a crime and truth is being throttled,” she said.





She said that many journalists are behind the bars. “Many have fled Kashmir after being named in FIRs. How can things work and truth prevail in such conditions,” she said.





She urged international bodies to raise voice for the immediate release of journalists arrested in Kashmir.





She also targeted Jammu and Kashmir Administration claims about investors investing in J-K.





“When people of J&K are feeling caged in a fortress and there is a total monitoring of all in one, how investments can help. They are even monitoring our thoughts.”





Pakistan





She said that democracy is being gagged in Kashmir and no one is allowed to raise voice.





“I believe when Atal Bihari Vajpayee had no option other than to talk Pakistan, the BJP led by PM Narendra Modi too will have to follow suit.”





“There is no alternative to dialogue with Pakistan for resolving all issues including the political issue of Kashmir,” she said.





Hijab Row





The PDP President said the entire India has been converted into a laboratory for experiments.





“Hijab is a new plot. I believe this is an election stunt ahead of UP polls. This won’t stop here and will continue. They will identify more things attached to Muslims and make issues out of them,” she said.





Swinging Ship





Commenting about senior PDP leader Ghulam Nabi Hanjura’s resignation from party, she said he had some personal issues.





“Hanjura has been her great colleague. He has some personal issues. He hasn’t quit the party and will be back with us soon,” Mehbooba said.





PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Hanjura on Wednesday resigned from his post.





Hanjura, who represented Chrar-e-Sharief assembly seat in the erstwhile state government and was also a minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government, was currently the third senior-most leader in the party after Mehbooba Mufti and Abdul Rehman Veeri.





He was made party general secretary in March last year.





Hanjura also resigned as the member of political affairs committee that the PDP had constituted recently during the revamp of party posts. Hanjura submitted his resignation to party president Mehbooba Mufti.







