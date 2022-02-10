

Brands like Domino’s, Maruti Suzuki and others responded after Twitter slammed them over 'solidarity' with Kashmir posts

New Delhi: A day after KFC India took to Twitter to issue an apology regarding a post by the company’s official Pakistan handle, Domino's India has come out with one as well.





The brand landed in controversy after a now-deleted post by the company’s Pakistan handle went viral online. The post was shared on February 5, 2020 and was about depicting “solidarity” with Kashmir. February 5 is observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day in Pakistan.





The post was shared on Facebook and a screenshot of it is being widely circulated online. #BoycottDominos started trending on Twitter. “The nation is one in support of our beloved Kashmiris, may they live as a sovereign nation soon,” read the caption of the image.





“Let us come together and stand for Kashmir,” read the text in the picture.





Amid outrage over the post, Domino's India issued an apology. “This is the country we have called our home for the last 25 years, and we stand here to protect its legacy forever. We respect and honour everything the country has to offer,” reads the statement.





Several other brands such as KFC India also released an apology on Twitter. Meanwhile, companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Kia Motors and Pizza Hut issued statements on the issue.





Automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday posted a statement on the whole issue on their official Twitter handle. "Suzuki Motor Corporation aims to be a company trusted and counted upon by all throughout the world, through its products, services, ethical business conduct and social responsibility efforts towards Sustainable Development Goals," reads the message by the company.





Fast food chain KFC landed in trouble after their official Pakistan handle posted a picture depicting 'solidarity' with Kashmir on February 5. The post was taken down and immediately after that, KFC India shared an apology statement on Twitter.





The Pakistan handle of Pizza Hut also shared a similar post about Kashmir that went viral. “It does not condone, support or agree with the contents of a post circulating on social media. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serve all our brothers and sisters with pride,” the brand issued the statement after backlash.





South Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai and its sister-company Kia Motors also landed in controversy after their respective Pakistan social media handles posted on Kashmir Solidarity Day. They released official statements on Twitter. While Hyundai called the post unsolicited, Kia shared regret.







