



India’s Eastern Army chief Lt General R.P. Kalita on Thursday visited forward areas and reviewed operational preparedness along borders in Sikkim where he was briefed by senior commanders about the prevailing situation on the ground.





A defence spokesman said that during Lt Gen Kalita’s visit in the forward areas, he interacted with the troops and complimented the soldiers for their professionalism, dedication, and commitment to maintaining a round-the-clock vigil in inhospitable terrain and adverse climatic conditions.





On Tuesday, the Eastern Army commander had met Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad and Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder, and issues related to the current security situation along the borders and various facets of the ongoing civil-military cooperation were discussed in these meetings.





Lt Gen Kalita arrived at Sukna in Siliguri on February 14 on a three-day visit to the Trishakti Corps. He was briefed by the corps commander, Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness of the formations, the defence spokesman added.







