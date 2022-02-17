



Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question underworld don and fugitive Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, his aides and gang members. According to sources, ED officials could take Kaskar into custody and would question him regarding the operations of his brother's aides.





The ED had recently registered a money laundering case against Ibrahim and his aides for their involvement in financing terror activities and disrupting law and order situation across the country.





Kaskar will be taken into custody following court approval of the application filed by the ED. Kaskar is presently in judicial custody after being charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), following three cases of extortion registered against him by the Thane Police Crime Branch in 2017.





ED on Tuesday morning started conducting searches at various locations across Mumbai on elements related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. A team of ED officials also searched the residence of late Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, at Nagpada locality.





Other than Parkar, Salim Fruit who is brother-in-law of Dawood gang's top operative, Chota Shakeel was also examined by ED officials for over nine hours and could be called again. Kaskar's close aides booked in the extortion case could also be examined as their residences in Thane were also searched.





A senior politician could also be probed by the agency who had dealings in the past with people associated with Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. The ED raids were in connection with a recently registered case against Dawood Ibrahim by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and on the basis of which ED also registered a case and started an investigation.





NIA registered a case under UAPA against Dawood after learning that he had been financing terror activities across India. NIA officials also mentioned that Ibrahim pumped money through hawala channels to finance those working for him to create unrest across India.





ED has opened an investigation in the cases of extortion registered against Iqbal Kaskar and his aides by Thane police in 2017. Kaskar was deported in 2003 and since then he has been based in Mumbai. It is suspected that he has been running Dawood gang's operations in Mumbai and other areas on behalf of his brother who is operating from Karachi in Pakistan and is working with Pakistan's intelligence agencies and terrorist organisations.







