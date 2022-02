Sri Lanka has been suffering a severe shortage of foreign exchange, leading to widespread power cuts in recent days after being left unable to pay for fuel shipments.





India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Wednesday the country is willing to make investments in Sri Lanka to help it ease a financial crisis.





