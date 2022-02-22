New Delhi: The Central government on Monday approved the continuation of the Umbrella Scheme of "Border Infrastructure and Management" (BIM) over the 15th Finance Commission Cycle from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it is committed to improving border infrastructure and management. This decision will strengthen the border infrastructure for improving border management, policing and guarding the borders.

The cost of the scheme from 2021-22 to 2025-26 will be Rs 13,020 crore.

MHA said the BIM scheme will help in the creation of infrastructures such as the construction of border fences, border floodlights, technological solutions, border roads and border outposts (BOPs) and company operating bases (COBs) to secure the Indo-Pakistan, Indo-Bangladesh, Indo-China, Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Myanmar borders.



